The Flying High for Haiti group and A Zero Waste Culture have partnered to assist residents of troubled Haiti get much-needed eyeglasses and imaginative and prescient care, and they’re asking Key Biscayne residents to contribute to the hassle.

Each organizations have put out the decision for previous or unneeded prescription glasses, studying glasses, and previous sun shades of any type to ship to the impoverished nation and assist the visually impaired.

Anybody with eyeglasses to donate can drop them off each Saturday on the A Zero Waste Tradition tent on the Key Biscayne Farmers Market between the hours of 9 a.m. and Midday. The Farmers Market is held on the grounds of the Key Biscayne Neighborhood Church, 355 Glenridge Highway.

Flying Excessive for Haiti will ensure that the glasses are delivered.