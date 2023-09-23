For Egypt, Menendez Was Key to Access to Billions in U.S. Aid

After many years as one of many world’s largest recipients of United States overseas assist, the Egyptian authorities was nervous about how lengthy the largess would proceed at that degree. However when the USA lower a sliver of the help in 2017 over Egypt’s grim human rights report, beautiful Cairo, Egyptian officers discovered an ally in Senator Robert J. Menendez of New Jersey.

He occurred to be the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate International Relations Committee, a place that Egypt evidently felt may assist its footing in Washington. And at the same time as he accused the Trump administration of being lax when it got here to Egypt, prosecutors say he was doing favors for Egyptian officers who had gotten to know him by way of his then-girlfriend — signing off on arms gross sales and secretly serving to it foyer Washington to launch funding.

In return, in keeping with a federal indictment of Mr. Menendez unsealed on Friday, Mr. Menendez and his spouse, Nadine Menendez, acquired lots of of 1000’s of {dollars} in money, checks and bars of gold.

It was a value that Egyptian officers clearly felt was price paying.

Because the late Nineteen Seventies, Washington has despatched Cairo as much as $1.3 billion annually as a legacy of Egypt’s peace settlement with Israel within the Camp David Accords — cash that Egypt treasures as an indication of its strategic significance and which has paid for its ever-growing navy arsenal.