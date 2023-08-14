For Ukraine, Many Antiwar Activists in the U.S. Make an Exception

On an August Sunday in Amherst, Mass., a small peace vigil was underway close to the city heart, extending a weekly custom relationship again to the Seventies.

A half-dozen activists carried home made indicators with messages of pacifism and demilitarization: “Cease the killing.” “Healthcare not warfare.” “Pray for peace.”

However one signal despatched a distinct form of message. “We stand with Ukraine,” it learn. For these global-peace idealists, it appeared, Ukraine’s was a conflict value preventing — or at the very least supporting.

Because the conflict in Ukraine drags on, it’s not unusual to listen to peace activists and progressive politicians, together with many who’ve opposed American interventions elsewhere, make an exception for Ukraine’s self-defense towards Russia. Whilst casualties mount amongst troops and civilians, world meals shortages develop, speak of nuclear conflict hovers and President Biden outrages human rights teams by offering Ukraine with cluster munitions, solely pockets of resistance to U.S. assist for Ukraine exist on the American political left.