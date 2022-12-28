Former Pope Benedict XVI Is ‘Very Ill,’ Francis Says

Pope Francis on Wednesday requested these current at his weekly viewers to hope for the retired Pope Benedict XVI, who Francis mentioned was “very in poor health.” Of their prayers, Francis mentioned, folks ought to ask God to console Benedict and “assist him on this witness of affection to the church, till the top.”

Matteo Bruni, a Vatican spokesman, mentioned in a press release that, after the viewers, Francis had visited Benedict, 95, on the monastery on Vatican Metropolis grounds the place Benedict has lived since asserting his resignation in February 2013. Benedict was the primary pope in six centuries to step down. More and more frail, he has hardly ever made public appearances lately.

Mr. Bruni mentioned that Benedict’s well being had “deteriorated in current hours on account of advancing age.” The scenario, he added, was “underneath management for the time being, and was continually monitored by medical doctors.”

When he resigned almost 10 years in the past, Benedict had cited his declining well being, each “of thoughts and physique.” He had mentioned that “on account of a complicated age,” his strengths have been “now not suited to an sufficient train” of main the church, which had led to his choice to resign freely, and “for the great of the church.”