Freedom Imaginaries Launches Campaign On Behalf Of Haitian Asylum Seekers | RJR News

Human rights foyer group Freedom Imaginaries on Monday launched the ‘#WithHaitianRefugees’ marketing campaign in an effort to induce regional and worldwide motion and solidarity with Haitian refugees and asylum seekers within the Caribbean.

The marketing campaign was launched throughout a digital press convention, which featured statements of solidarity from Advocates Community, Haiti-Jamaica Society, Human Rights Watch, Jamaica Council of Church buildings and Jamaicans for Justice, amongst others.

Some 3,900 individuals have been killed, and greater than 1,400 injured in Haiti because the begin of the 12 months.

About 2,951 individuals have been kidnapped in gang-related violence this 12 months, with practically 200,000 individuals internally displaced within the French-speaking CARICOM nation.

Freedom Imaginaries has known as for the United Nations, Group of American States, and the Caribbean Group to determine a complete coordinated regional strategy to make sure the safety of Haitian refugees and asylum seekers in step with rules of humanitarian help, safety, cooperation, and worldwide solidarity.

Within the meantime, Freedom Imaginaries stated no further Haitians have been discovered except for the 9 who had been intercepted in Hope Bay, Portland and repatriated to Haiti on November 29.

The foyer group has slammed the federal government over what it describes as a speedy return coverage strategy towards the rising variety of Haitians fleeing to Jamaica.

Founder Malene Alleyne stated the federal government’s strategy ignores the rights of asylum seekers by not permitting due course of or for correct asylum procedures to take course.

She stated the federal government is but to reply to any of the functions made for asylum standing.