Friday Briefing – The New York Times

Israeli troops enter Gaza Metropolis, as U.S. presses for a pause

Israeli troopers have encircled Gaza Metropolis, the Israeli army stated yesterday, waging “face-to-face battles” with Hamas as they push ahead with what officers have predicted will probably be an extended and bloody floor invasion.

As the bottom invasion has escalated and airstrikes have continued, Israel has come beneath growing worldwide stress to stop the marketing campaign, or at the very least quickly pause the preventing with Hamas, to permit humanitarian assist into the enclave.

White Home officers stated that when the secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, arrives in Israel right this moment he’ll urge the Israeli authorities to comply with a sequence of brief cessations of military operations in Gaza. The “humanitarian pauses,” as American officers are calling them, are supposed to enable for hostages to be launched safely and for assist to be distributed. The request is totally different from an general cease-fire, which the Biden administration believes would profit Hamas.

Israeli officers have constantly rejected calls to cease or quickly pause the preventing, saying they’ve but to realize their objective of destroying Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls Gaza.