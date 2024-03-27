Friends, Allies and Even Former Rivals Eulogize Joseph Lieberman

Associates, allies and former rivals of Joseph I. Lieberman, who died on Wednesday, provided condolences and reward for the four-term senator from Connecticut who was as soon as a standard-bearer of the Democratic Social gathering.

Mr. Lieberman, who was Al Gore’s working mate within the 2000 presidential election, had made his presence felt in politics lengthy after his defeat in that race. He was the deciding Senate vote that led to the passage of the Inexpensive Care Act, permitting him to veto particular provisions like a public health insurance option.

He had additionally extra just lately aided the centrist group No Labels in its seek for a 2024 presidential candidate.

“Senator Lieberman leaves behind a void that can not be crammed,” the group stated in an announcement. “However we’re honored to have identified him, and we hope his household can discover consolation within the troublesome days forward understanding the super impression that he had.”