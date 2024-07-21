From Chisholm’s influence to championing Caribbean policy

By Dhanha C. Bien-Aime

As a younger girl, Rep. Barbara Lee had already laid the groundwork to cement her work and legacy within the historical past books. As president of the Black Scholar Union at Mills Faculty in California, she invited Shirley Chisolm, the primary Black girl in Congress, to talk at her campus. Chisolm, whose dad and mom hailed from Guyana and Barbados, was a dynamic determine in American politics from 1969 to 1983, placing New York and Brooklyn on the map on a nationwide stage.

Quickly after that encounter, she discovered herself engaged on Chisolm’s presidential marketing campaign and being mentored by the proud Caribbean girl who made certain to embed her tradition and identification in each facet of her work.

“Shirley Chisholm, my mentor and the primary Black girl elected to Congress, opened my eyes to the significance of Caribbean coverage,” mentioned Lee, who represents California’s twelfth congressional district.

In 1990, Lee was elected to the California State Meeting, the place she served till 1996, when she was elected to the State Senate. She served within the State Senate for 2 years earlier than being elected in 1998 to characterize California’s twelfth congressional district – previously the ninth – in a particular election.

“[Shirley’s] Barbadian roots instilled in her a deep understanding of the area’s challenges and potential. She taught me that the Caribbean isn’t only a trip vacation spot however an important a part of our hemisphere with wealthy cultural ties to america. Shirley’s ardour for addressing points like financial growth, local weather resilience, and immigration within the Caribbean impressed me to advocate for these causes.

“This understanding was additional deepened by my private experiences with the area. My involvement with U.S.-Grenada relations, together with my son’s schooling there, gave me firsthand perception into the significance of fostering sturdy ties between our nations,” she defined to The Haitian Instances. “These experiences bolstered Shirley’s teachings and confirmed me the real-world influence of engaged overseas coverage within the Caribbean.”

In response to the 2019 US Census Bureau ACS, there are roughly greater than 8.5 million people dwelling in america from a Caribbean nation or who’ve Caribbean ancestry, with 1.2 million folks from Haiti or Haitian ancestry.

Recognizing the dimensions and affect of the Haitian and Caribbean Diaspora in america, in 2005, she drafted the decision that may result in the nationwide recognition of June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

“Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s tireless advocacy on behalf of Caribbean communities has been instrumental in shaping insurance policies that profit Caribbeans at residence and the diaspora within the U.S.,” Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick mentioned. The Haitian-American legislator represents the twentieth congressional district in Florida.

“Her management on the decision recognizing June as Caribbean American Heritage Month has not solely helped solidify, unveil, and amplify the numerous contributions of Caribbean People in our society however has additionally strengthened the cooperation between america and the Caribbean area, fostering cultural understanding.”

America’s third border

The USA has an extended and multifaceted relationship with the Caribbean, marked by financial, political, and cultural interactions. Traditionally, the U.S. has engaged with the area by means of commerce, navy interventions, and diplomatic efforts. In current a long time, U.S. engagement with the Caribbean has included efforts to handle local weather change, catastrophe aid, and financial growth.

Because the chair of the Home Appropriations Subcommittee on State, International Operations, and Associated Packages, she handed the State, International, Operations, and Associated Packages Appropriations Act, which elevated funding for the Caribbean by 25% to $105 million.

“The islands of the Caribbean characterize America’s third border and I’m proud that we share a vibrant cultural, social and financial bond,” mentioned Lee in a press release concerning the passage of the invoice. “13 million People—over 4 p.c of the US inhabitants—hint their heritage to the Caribbean. It’s essential that we reestablish our partnership with international locations within the Caribbean and spend money on the financial progress and growth of our neighbors to the south.”

Her work was felt within the Haitian group in 1998 when she co-sponsored the Haitian Refugee Immigration Equity Act, offering a path for everlasting residency for Haitian nationals who arrived within the U.S. earlier than 1996.

At the moment, Haiti was experiencing important financial instability following the departure of its then-president, Jean-Claude “Child Doc” Duvalier. Many Haitians fled the nation to america utilizing each authorized and unlawful pathways. The U.S. authorities categorized the people who got here to the U.S. by means of unlawful channels as migrants reasonably than refugees, making them ineligible for asylum. Consequently, many have been positioned in detention facilities as they awaited deportation.

The laws was meant to present a “second probability” for a lot of Haitian refugees to acquire lawful residency in america.

Most not too long ago, she launched the Haitian Emergency Life Safety Act of 2010, which supplied momentary protected standing (TPS)to Haitians within the U.S. after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that killed a whole bunch of 1000’s and brought on hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in harm to the island. Two years later, Rep. Yvette Clarke of the ninth district of New York would reintroduce the invoice to increase TPS eligibility for Haitians and enhance support to Haiti.

“[Congresswoman Lee’s] unwavering help for complete immigration reform and momentary protected standing has supplied hope and stability for numerous households,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, mentioned. “[Her] advocacy for equitable overseas coverage and sustainable growth within the Caribbean demonstrates her deep dedication to our group.”



Political and financial instability in Haiti has persevered during the last decade following the 2010 earthquake. In 2021, the nation’s president, Jovenel Möise, was assassinated in his residence. His killing created an influence vacuum, resulting in political infighting and elevated violence as armed gangs seized management of the capital, Port-au-Prince. In June 2024, Kenyan cops, a part of the Kenyan-led Multinational Safety Assist (MSS) mission, supported by the U.S., landed in Haiti to make the primary steps in trying to carry peace and stability to the capital.

“We’ve made important progress, however there’s nonetheless a lot work to do, particularly after we take a look at the continuing challenges in Haiti,” mentioned Lee, who’s additionally a member of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus. “The current political instability and safety disaster there remind us of the important want for sustained engagement and help.

“I’m pushing for the U.S. to help peaceable, Haitian-led options to the present disaster,” Lee mentioned concerning the present state of affairs in Port-au-Prince.

“[Chisolhm’s] legacy, mixed with my very own experiences, reminds [me] that efficient overseas coverage should embrace participating with and supporting our Caribbean neighbors. “I carry this imaginative and prescient ahead in my work to strengthen U.S.-Caribbean relations, recognizing the distinctive challenges and alternatives every island nation presents.”

