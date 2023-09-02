From roses to laundry soap, a patron saint in Haiti’s north draws it all | PHOTOS

GRAND-RIVIÈRE-DU-NORD, Haiti — A majority of individuals got here bearing bouquets of pink roses as items. One lady arrived bearing a stalk of plantains in a kivèt sitting atop her head. In between these two gadgets Wednesday, others additionally introduced an array of on a regular basis necessities and fanciful presents through the procession of choices on the Sainte Rose de Lima church for the Catholic patron saint’s annual feast on this northern city.

One man who recognized himself solely as Stevenson was amongst these in line to provide dozens of things to the church. Holding a bunch of pink flowers, the Vodou practitioner defined that he’s married to the lwa Erzulie Freda, the Vodou counterpart of Sainte-Rose-de-Lima, by way of a mystical marriage.

Uh oh, it seems to be such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve obtained you coated. Listed below are a couple of methods you may entry this story.

Associated