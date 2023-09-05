Gabriel Amo Wins Rhode Island’s Democratic House Primary

Gabriel Amo, a average Democrat who served within the Biden and Obama administrations, received a raucous Democratic particular major election in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District on Tuesday, positioning him to change into the primary individual of coloration to characterize the state in Congress.

Mr. Amo, who’s Black, beat out 10 different Democrats to win with about one-third of the vote within the deep-blue district, all however making certain that he would succeed former Consultant David N. Cicilline, who stepped down in Could to change into the president of the Rhode Island Basis.

“I mentioned from Day 1 that Rhode Islanders deserve somebody who might be efficient from Day 1,” Mr. Amo said on Tuesday after his win. “I’m going to make use of all that have that I’ve inbuilt Washington and dealing right here in Rhode Island to connect with the important thing priorities of so many individuals all through the First District.”

“That message resonated,” he added.

Mr. Amo will face Gerry Leonard, a former U.S. Marine who received the Republican nomination on Tuesday, within the normal election on Nov. 7 to find out who will serve out the rest of Mr. Cicilline’s time period.