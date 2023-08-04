Gangs kill 29 in Artibonite during “nightmare” month for residents 

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Gangs killed 82 folks in Haiti in July, together with 29 within the decrease Artibonite, two watchdog teams stated this week.

“The month of July 2023 is skilled as an actual nightmare by the inhabitants of Liancourt, L’Estere, Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite and Verrettes within the Artibonite Division,” stated Fondasyon Je Klere (FJKL) in its Aug. 3 report. “The atrocities dedicated by the ‘Gran Grif’ and ‘Kokorat sans Ras’ gangs on the inhabitants within the area are surprising and appalling.”

