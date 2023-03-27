Gladys Kessler, Judge Who Curbed Deceptive Tobacco Ads, Dies at 85

Gladys Kessler, a federal choose who in a historic ruling in 2006 discovered that the tobacco business had violated civil racketeering legal guidelines for many years by “repeatedly, and with huge talent and class” deceiving the general public concerning the well being hazards of smoking, died on March 16 in Washington. She was 85.

The reason for dying, in a hospital, was issues of pneumonia, her household mentioned.

Choose Kessler — who additionally dominated on instances involving the force-feeding of a prisoner held in the USA navy jail at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, and the constitutionality of the Reasonably priced Care Act — was appointed to Federal District Court docket by President Invoice Clinton in 1994.

For greater than a decade, Choose Kessler presided over United States v. Philip Morris, et al, which the Justice Division filed in 1999 in opposition to the foremost cigarette makers. After years of authorized maneuvering and a nine-month trial, she issued a 1,653-page opinion in August 2006 that was vital for its stern judgments and its detailed historical past of business efforts to mislead the general public.

The defendants “have marketed and bought their deadly product with zeal” and “with a single-minded concentrate on their monetary success, and with out regard for the human tragedy or social prices that success exacted,” she wrote.