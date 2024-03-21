Goon Squad Hearings Reveal Culture of Violence in Mississippi Sheriff’s Office

Sentencing hearings this week for six regulation enforcement officers, a few of whom had been members of the Goon Squad, revealed a disturbing portrait of a Mississippi sheriff’s division that inspired deputies to make use of excessive violence as a policing device.

Prosecutors, together with a number of of the deputies who had been sentenced, described a poisonous tradition by which senior officers directed the lads they oversaw to humiliate and torture folks suspected of crimes.

Younger deputies stated they noticed violence as a option to earn promotions and to reside as much as the expectations of their supervisors, who had been thought of heroes of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Division.

In courtroom this week, Christian Dedmon, a former narcotics detective, stated {that a} tradition of misconduct reigned on the sheriff’s workplace and that he rose by way of the ranks on the division due to his willingness “to do unhealthy issues.”