Grizzly Bear Kills 2 People at Banff National Park in Canada

A grizzly bear is believed to have attacked and killed two individuals at a nationwide park in southwest Canada, park officers mentioned on Sunday.
Parks Canada mentioned it realized of the assault through an alert despatched round 8 p.m. on Friday from a satellite tv for pc gadget inside Banff Nationwide Park in Alberta, Canada, in keeping with a statement shared on the park’s Fb web page.
GPS coordinates confirmed the alert was despatched from west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch within the Pink Deer River Valley, round 80 miles northwest of Calgary, Alberta. Dangerous climate hindered a response staff from reaching the location by helicopter, in order that they as an alternative traveled by floor in a single day, officers mentioned.
The staff, which specialised in responding to wildlife assaults, arrived at 1 a.m. on Saturday to search out the 2 useless individuals, in addition to a grizzly bear that was displaying “aggressive conduct.” They euthanized the bear on-site “to make sure public security,” in keeping with the assertion. The police arrived at 5 a.m. and helped transport the victims to Sundre, a city about 40 miles east.
The victims haven’t been named, however the CBC reported that they were a married couple. Kim Titchener, who lives in Edmonton, close to Banff Nationwide Park, and who’s a good friend of a detailed relative of the couple, mentioned their canine had additionally been killed within the assault. “They had been in a really distant space,” Ms. Titchener, a wildlife conflict specialist, mentioned in a telephone interview on Sunday.
Parks Canada didn’t instantly reply to requests for additional details about the victims or the assault.
An estimated 691 grizzly bears stay in Alberta, 65 of them in Banff Nationwide Park, in keeping with Parks Canada, which reminds guests to be prepared for encounters. It advises touring in teams, making noise and carrying bear spray. In Alberta, the grizzly bear, a largely solitary, omnivorous animal that may stay so long as 30 years within the wild, is listed as “threatened.”
Bear assaults on people are comparatively uncommon, however they will happen when a bear is feeding, defending its younger or stunned. Assaults that kill multiple particular person look like even rarer.
In January, a polar bear killed a 24-year-old mother and her 1-year-old son in Wales, Alaska. In 2018, a grizzly bear, which the authorities later described as ravenous, killed a woman and her baby in Yukon, Canada.
Banff Nationwide Park described Friday’s assault as a “tragic incident” and expressed its condolences to the households and buddies of the victims. As a security precaution, park authorities closed the Red Deer and Panther valleys till additional discover.