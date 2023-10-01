Grizzly Bear Kills 2 People at Banff National Park in Canada

A grizzly bear is believed to have attacked and killed two individuals at a nationwide park in southwest Canada, park officers mentioned on Sunday.

Parks Canada mentioned it realized of the assault through an alert despatched round 8 p.m. on Friday from a satellite tv for pc gadget inside Banff Nationwide Park in Alberta, Canada, in keeping with a statement shared on the park’s Fb web page.

GPS coordinates confirmed the alert was despatched from west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch within the Pink Deer River Valley, round 80 miles northwest of Calgary, Alberta. Dangerous climate hindered a response staff from reaching the location by helicopter, in order that they as an alternative traveled by floor in a single day, officers mentioned.

The staff, which specialised in responding to wildlife assaults, arrived at 1 a.m. on Saturday to search out the 2 useless individuals, in addition to a grizzly bear that was displaying “aggressive conduct.” They euthanized the bear on-site “to make sure public security,” in keeping with the assertion. The police arrived at 5 a.m. and helped transport the victims to Sundre, a city about 40 miles east.