Haiti-DR update: DR lifts air travel ban, contaminated blood and protests appear

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Dominican Republic has lifted the air journey restrictions imposed in opposition to Haiti when it closed all borders over the disputed canal being constructed alongside the Bloodbath River. The Dominican Republic’s Civil Aviation Junta introduced the decision on Oct. 30, simply days after contaminated blood was found at a land border and whereas Dominican distributors have been protesting the closures which have decreased commerce.

“Carry, as of the date of this decision, the suspension established by resolution 191-2023 dated September 14, 2023, regarding passenger and cargo air operations from and to the Republic of Haiti,” officers wrote in a resolution, numbered 234-2023.

Overview: The Dominican Republic has lifted the air restrictions imposed as sanctions in opposition to Haiti over building of a canal on the Bloodbath River. In the meantime, smuggling and financial points have cropped up alongside the land border that continues to be closed.

Uh oh, it appears to be like such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve received you lined. Listed here are a number of methods you may entry this story.

Associated