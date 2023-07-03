Haiti Men’s soccer team eliminated after loss to Honduras

PORT-AU-PRINCE— Haiti males’s soccer workforce’s journey within the seventeenth version of the Gold Cup 2023 got here to an finish as they suffered a 2-1 defeat towards Honduras, resulting in their elimination from the match. The decisive match befell at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on July 2, marking Haiti’s third recreation in Group B, which additionally featured Honduras, Mexico, and Qatar.

Regardless of the hopes of the Haitian individuals, the workforce’s aspirations had been dashed by Honduras’ two targets. The gamers knew that they had no margin for error on this essential recreation. Their development within the competitors hinged on avoiding defeat in any respect prices.

Overview: Haiti males’s soccer workforce suffered a 2-1 defeat towards Honduras on July 2 throughout their third recreation within the seventeenth version of the Gold Cup 2023 competitors at Financial institution of America Stadium in North Carolina, U.S.

Uh oh, it seems to be such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve bought you lined. Listed below are a number of methods you’ll be able to entry this story.

Associated