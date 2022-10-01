Haiti team wins opening match of Amputee Football World Cup

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian amputee soccer staff kicked off its quest for the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup with a 4-1 victory within the opening match in opposition to Liberia on the sport’s world occasion in Istanbul, Turkey.

Ahead Saviola Charles scored twice in Haiti’s victory in opposition to Liberia, and outfielder Spinoza John and midfielder Redondo Charles every discovered the online as soon as.

“We’ve performed an ideal sport, we deserve this victory. This victory is devoted to the Haitian folks,” coach Rochenel Pierre stated in a Haitian Soccer of Amputees’ Facebook Live after the match.

Overview: The Haitian Amputee soccer staff performed within the sixteenth version of the Amputee Soccer World Cup with a gap match in opposition to Liberia Oct.1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

