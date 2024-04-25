Home » Haiti to swear in transition council
A transitional ruling council is scheduled to be sworn in Thursday in Haiti.

Outgoing Prime Minister Ariel Henry mentioned in a press release Wednesday the ceremony will happen on the prime minister’s workplace on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince.

The nine-member council shall be tasked with naming a brand new prime minister and serving to arrange a brand new authorities forward of deliberate elections.

Henry introduced his resignation in March amid a wave of assaults by gangs in Haiti’s capital.

The outgoing prime minister had referred to as for worldwide help to assist cope with gangs that management about 80% of Port-au-Prince.

Some data for this report got here from The Related Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Source link

