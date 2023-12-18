Haitian American entrepreneur invents multi-use bodycam, heads to CES    

Overview: Johnson Sainvil, a Haitian American entrepreneur based mostly in Atlanta, has invented My Domono, a wearable digicam and case, unusual folks can use to report harmful conditions, content material creation, amongst quite a few makes use of.

ATLANTA—When the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) goes dwell in Las Vegas subsequent month, Haitian American entrepreneur Johnson Sainvil will probably be within the large tech business present that the most important manufacturers, founders, inventors and influencers extremely covet. From Jan. 9 to 12, the Atlanta-based Sainvil will probably be doing demos of the wearable digicam he invented for the plenty: the Domono Camera and Case.

“I’m very excited for what I’ve developing,” Saintvil advised The Haitian Instances in a latest interview. “Domono is one among 4 minority corporations that’s going to be there. So it’s a brilliant massive deal proper now, and maintaining with expertise because it continually evolves is essential. We should be taught to pivot and adapt to keep away from being left behind.

On the present, business titans and tech insiders may also get to know Sainvil, a South Florida native with no background in tech or engineering, however whose drive and creativity are deeply rooted. These traits led him to the thought for Domono, which he considered after a police killing made him marvel about bodycams for unusual folks in harmful conditions. They’ve sustained him by way of the challenges of determining a prototype, elevating cash, adapting the design to suit broader wants and rising his community by way of Atlanta’s tech and entrepreneurship circles.

“Like we prefer to say with the Domono household, your standpoint issues,” mentioned Sainvil, a father of two, a boy and a woman. “No matter you see issues, and no matter any individual else is seeing issues on the finish of the day.”

An unintentional journey

Sainvil was born in Miami in 1980. His dad and mom Lorette and St. Martin Sainvil immersed their three in Haitian tradition – ensuring they discovered to learn, write and communicate Haitian Creole fluently. In 2006, Sainvil moved to Atlanta for higher alternatives. Whereas working within the safety area, he earned a grasp’s diploma in enterprise administration from American InterContinental University in 2011. He then saved rising in his profession.

Then got here the 2014 capturing loss of life of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, Mo. Feeling scared and questioning what he’d do in a equally harmful encounter, Sainvil tried to report a video to put up on social media. He was unable to due to his telephone’s limitations.

Then in 2019, an thought struck.

“‘Why can’t my digicam detach from my telephone in order that I can place it wherever I please,’” Sainvil remembers pondering. “It was as if God had planted the seed in my head, and I may see all the things that wanted to be carried out for that specific mission.”

Sainvil researched and located there was nothing designed or patented like he envisioned it. When the pandemic got here, Sainvil was motivated to complete exploring his thought.

He turned to his new metropolis for assist. Atlanta has develop into a go-to vacation spot for tech entrepreneurs and buyers alike, with a thriving ecosystem of startups, established corporations and flourishing incubators and accelerators. High-tier universities like Georgia Tech and Emory University are among the many essential components driving Atlanta’s tech growth, as graduates in pc science, engineering and biotech arrange store. The town’s business-friendly setting and low value of dwelling additionally appeal to startups.

Engineering a brand new outlook

Even with the help, constructing Domono proved difficult – from constructing a prototype to getting the eye of tech gatekeepers. Nonetheless, the most important hurdle was believing in himself as a result of he’s not an engineer, Sainvil mentioned. He needed to overcome his self-doubt, take step one, and let God deal with the remaining.

One other problem was discovering the cash for the mission, which remains to be an ongoing concern. His father advised him, in Haitian Creole, ‘m pa gen lajan pou’m bow, chache yon lot jan.’

“I don’t have cash to present you, search for one other means,” Sainvil translated in a latest interview. “In order that’s precisely what I did. I simply let God fear concerning the monetary half.”

Adjustments in expertise, comparable to advances in digital actuality and synthetic intelligence (AI), additionally meant Sainvil needed to adapt his unique thought. Over time, and with a crew of six, Sainvil was in a position to make the bodycam practical, consumer-friendly and incorporate such options as voice activation to “begin recording,” “cease recording,” “zoom in” and “zoom out.” The removable digicam’s capabilities can be utilized by anybody for something, together with content material creators and artists who have to report for rehearsals, social media and different makes use of.

Domono will probably be out there for pre-sale through Kickstarter for $349 the primary week of January. It’ll value $499 retail after that. An actual date shouldn’t be but out there for nationwide availability.

However as CES approaches, Sainvil is optimistic concerning the expertise business’s future and hopes to encourage extra Black folks to become involved within the area. He emphasizes the significance of maintaining with the fast-moving expertise to not be left behind, particularly for Haitian folks whom he mentioned typically have a “concern issue” of their heads.

Though he has taken on aspect tasks to usher in extra earnings, Sainvil is concentrated on the Domono mission. He believes Domono could possibly be the brand new face of expertise for safety and the way Black folks deal with harmful conditions.

“I’m thrilled to see my brother succeed together with his new invention,” mentioned Dr. Carlyn Sainvil, a doctor additionally in Atlanta. “It’s going to revolutionize so many various areas, and I’m notably enthusiastic about its medical purposes. I can’t wait to see the way it develops and all of the alternative ways it may be used.”

How Domono works

What’s Domono?

Domono is a cellular phone case with a removable digicam that may be positioned anyplace.

You should utilize your smartphone as a monitor to see what the Domono is seeing. Or, you need to use the digicam on any smartphone on the identical time to have two completely different angles.

You’ll be able to then obtain the video, with audio, captured. Study extra at my.domono.com.

How do I take advantage of it?

The gadget comes with the Domono app, which data the video and audio the digicam is capturing.

When you connect the digicam to your self, it’ll report any eventualities hands-free. No want to carry a telephone.

How’s it completely different from a telephone?

The gadget comes with an adjunct you may take away to connect to your physique, turning it right into a bodycam.

For those who put up on social media typically or are an influencer, as an alternative of utilizing two telephones or cameras for various angles, the Domono can present each.

Domono capabilities like a black field on an airplane, as it could possibly proceed recording even when one’s smartphone dies, that means folks can faucet right into a Domono and see or hear what occurred.

This story is a part of the Haitians in America sequence taking a look at Haitians and Haitian People throughout the US. Monetary help for this work is supplied by the Ford Basis .

For extra Haitians in America tales, try our sequence web page.

