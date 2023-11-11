Haitian American Jazz singer nominated for 2 Grammys

Overview: Haitian American jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant acquired two 2024 Grammy nominations for her album Mélusine and single Fenestra.

Haitian American Jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant is nominated for “Greatest Jazz Vocal Album” and “Greatest Association, Devices, and Vocals,” the Recording Academy introduced on Friday.

Salvant, who was born to a Haitian father and French-Guadeloupean mom, is nominated for her album Mélusine, launched March 2023, and her single Fenestra. The 34-year-old, initially from Miami, is already a three-time GRAMMY award winner.

She gained Greatest Vocal Jazz Album in 2016, 2018 and 2019 for her albums “WomanChild,” “Goals and Daggers” and “The Window.”

In 2019, whereas in Haiti for the 13th PAPJAZZ Festival, Salvant spoke with The Haitian Occasions about classism in jazz.

“As a lot as I’m proud of any viewers, I might like to see extra variety,” Salvant stated. “Jazz has change into this elite music, and it’s unlucky as a result of it’s a music that got here from wrestle, from folks attempting to get past their circumstances, which weren’t elite circumstances. I don’t suppose it’s a music for the elite. It’s a music for everybody, and the problem is how can we carry it to everybody?”

Different notable nominations embrace R&B singer SZA, with 9 nods, together with Document of the Yr, and Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monet.

The 66th GRAMMY Awards takes place Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Enviornment in Los Angeles.

For a full listing of nominations, click here.

Associated