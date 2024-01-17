Haitian American star track athlete at UMass Dartmouth found dead 

Police discovered the physique of a star track-and-field athlete on the backside of a river close to his College of Massachusetts dorm on Tuesday. Flordan “Flo” Bazile, who’s Haitian American, had been reported lacking since Monday, based on the college and native media. He was 21.

The district lawyer’s workplace says foul play just isn’t suspected within the case.

Overview: Police discovered the physique of Haitian American athlete Flordan “Flo” Bazile, 21, on Tuesday in what authorities consider could also be a suicide.

Uh oh, it appears to be like such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve bought you coated. Listed here are a number of methods you may entry this story.

Associated