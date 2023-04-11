Haitian artists mourn critic who became icon herself

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian inventive group is mourning certainly one of its members, artwork critic Mireille Pérodin Jérôme, who died days shy of her 71st birthday on April 13.

“Mireille Pérodin has drastically contributed to the promotion of Haitian plastic arts,” mentioned Minister of Tradition Emmelie Prophète Milcé in a statement launched Saturday, the day Jérôme died. “[She] made it attainable to find or get to know artists higher by producing texts on their work.”

