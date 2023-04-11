Home » Haitian artists mourn critic who became icon herself
Haiti News

Haitian artists mourn critic who became icon herself

by admin

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian inventive group is mourning certainly one of its members, artwork critic Mireille Pérodin Jérôme, who died days shy of her 71st birthday on April 13.

“Mireille Pérodin has drastically contributed to the promotion of Haitian plastic arts,” mentioned Minister of Tradition Emmelie Prophète Milcé in a statement launched Saturday, the day Jérôme died. “[She] made it attainable to find or get to know artists higher by producing texts on their work.”

Overview:

Mireille Pérodin Jérôme was an artwork critic who drastically contributed to the promotion of Haitian plastic arts

Uh oh, it appears to be like such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve acquired you coated. Listed here are just a few methods you possibly can entry this story.

I’m Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based mostly within the metropolis of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cowl the information that develops on this metropolis and offers with different topics associated to the expertise of Haitians for the Haitian Occasions newspaper. I’m additionally a lover of poetry.

Extra by Juhakenson Blaise

Source link
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Spectrum Networks LLC awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification –...

Instabilité météorologique dans la Caraïbe et l’Atlantique :...

US sanctions ex-leader of Haitian deputies, cites $7M...

Police: Haitian Episcopal church a front for gangs,...

2 bandits tués lors d’une tentative de kidnapping...

Thirty years later, some lament Haiti’s ignored constitution 

Steven Davis, Founder & CEO of Renaissance Solutions,...

83 ans pour la gardienne officielle de la...

Jaar pleads guilty to conspiracy, bankrolling in Moise...

Why Canada is pushing back at U.S. pressure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - Radio Mega, LLC. - All Right Reserved. Site/Apps Managed by 1804Web

https://catnursery.net/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://first-mile.co.zw/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://thecross.co.uk/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://l-pac.co.uk/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://vegapharmaceuticals.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.mmbadvocates.com/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://flycostabrava.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://illuminafamilyofficial.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://duhochungcuong.edu.vn/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://www.chamauret-genealogie.com/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://mesure-pro.com/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://bdcrimetimes.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

http://www.kocdokuma.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://nfdd.sg/wp-content/sbobet/

https://nhero.ru/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://solidcontracting.biz/wp-includes/baccarat-online/

http://ufa-as.ru/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://www.nideeshhonda.com/bonus-new-member/

https://rentingfunciona.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://zagroshbd.ir/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://www.ymj.digital/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://cocnguyetsansibell.vn/wp-includes/slot-gacor-maxwin/

https://www.medicaltherapyeghealth.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

http://markettravels.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://tzuben.co.il/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://cardano-ada.es/sbobet/

https://blacksalad.es/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.nothinlikeringgold.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

Bonus New Member

https://keunghing.com.hk/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.artech.lk/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

http://pousadatonymontana.com.br/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://www.squarealum.ae/wp-includes/slot-gacor-maxwin/

https://purecleaning.hk/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://thietkenhaquangninh.vn/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.vanessavelasco.pe/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://radiofeemacaofm.com/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://kopiblok.co.il/wp-content/casino-online/

https://noticiaspoliciales.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://dajin.com.my/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://dostavka.brosko-kids.ru/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://zvtc.org/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://redreach.ae/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://dakka.org/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://moneycapton.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://drirausch.com.br/wp-content/SBOBET/

https://dtmac.vn/wp-includes/Slot-Deposit-Pulsa/

https://technicalbande.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://neurologykgmc.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://movivoz.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://www.mekab.com.br/rtp-slot/

https://clinicamargot.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://www.jssteelracks.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

SBOBET

https://carbonessilvano.es/rtp-slot/

https://chandrigahospital.com/slot-deposit/

https://haiphongtours.net/wp-includes/slot-bonus/

https://kopiblok.co.il/poker-online/

https://sqlpey.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://aaronrodgersjerseys.us/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://imgcolleges.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://hekkelberg.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://ihc.org.ir/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://yamasita-jyosansi.com/wp-includes/slot-server-kamboja/

https://atcasa.co.in/sbobet/

https://aucoeurdeschateaux.org/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://www.mairie-mondoubleau.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://thenritimes.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://www.olgunlogistics.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://energyaid.es/wp-content/casino-online/

https://pellet-precio.com/wp-includes/slot-bonus/

https://www.rezvanhighschool.com/slot-server-luar/

https://asianfoodpantry.com.au/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://tarihibilgi.net/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://www.taxi-sur-lille.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://roundknowledge.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://zabawyzpanianutka.pl/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.stevencarrentservice.com/wp-includes/slot-server-luar/

https://metazone.pk/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://charismasuperstores.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://www.cardonapavers.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.wesmilee.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://www.3dwale.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://blacklightmedia.co.za/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

http://wrestling-lnr.ru/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://parwani.af/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://kimseer.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

http://www.periodiconuevociclo.com.ar/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://city-gifts.net/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://shop-ici-ailleurs.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.onlinerecordingstudio.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

http://www.regrarians.org/rtp-live/

https://grossiste-presse-tabac.fr/wp-includes/assets/slot-bonus/

https://argosmen.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://www.jssteelracks.com/wp-content/rtp-live-slot/

https://tube-cigarette.fr/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://nuevavozpuebla.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://esferacerramientos.com/wp-content/rtp-slot/

https://chacinasdelbierzo.com/wp-content/bonus-new-member/

https://tactourbano.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://diariovozpopuli.com.mx/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://hoyinformativo.com.mx/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://giftfunny.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://www.bricoshoppe.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://www.darsenalesaline.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://ejobtry.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.mortonrealtygroup.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://lesjardinsduzeste.fr/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://des-ruines.fr/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://www.kayan-mecca.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://mandeeptools.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://dostavka.brosko-kids.ru/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://showboxkings.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://ecltrade.com.pk/bonus-new-member/

https://unpremiervoyageanewyork.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://lambienquangcaohanoi.vn/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://www.codep37ffessm.fr/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://www.tshirtscoupon.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://basrengmakronggeng.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://public-voice24.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor-gampang-menang/

https://dubaiuniforms.ae/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.kkafashiontime.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://drirausch.com.br/wp-content/slot-deposit/

https://www.renovation-persiennes-metalliques.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://ethiocarmarket.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

http://spds27chap.minobr63.ru/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://assept.net/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://movierulzvpn.com/rtp-live/

https://mrnalayak.in/wp-includes/rtp-live/

http://chamehmag.ir/wp-includes/sbobet/

http://www.cgmcatanzaro.it/wp-content/slot-deposit/

https://mcqueencar.com/wp-includes/baccarat-online/

https://nfcanna.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://pmchdhanbad.in/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://enguvenlisiteler.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://saframax.com/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://ekabiny.pl/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://arghavansang.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://ajthemes.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://finesseflowers.co.th/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://thanawatclinic.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://blue-group.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://kindermotion.com.au/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://tubvideo28.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://dev.topuplearning.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://linda2008.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://coudertacademy.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

http://easycar.in.th/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

http://www.goelcare.com/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://lcfclubs.com.au/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://www.kohlsfeedback.org/wp-includes/slot-gacor-maxwin/

https://nhero.ru/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://teachinglanguages.com.au/wp-content/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://acecolton.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://kodstrany.ru/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://fuxeassociados.adv.br/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.willoughbycreations.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

http://thalitabaldissera.com.br/wp-content/roulette-online/

https://www.myccpay.biz/wp-content/roulette-online/

https://mirachem.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://moderngulf.com/wp-content/sbobet/

https://rss-rss.net/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://abdullahayub.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://girlcentralstation.com/wp-includes/slot-server-kamboja/

https://www.dawi.sa/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://donatusangre.es/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://onemagvn.com/casino-online/

https://mdca.org.sa/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://erotiquemassageparis.fr/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://sdm-digital.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://engrsci.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://ebccomponentes.com.br/wp-includes/baccarat-online/

https://clickmart.co.za/bonus-new-member/

https://riegospous.es/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://www.cicciobello.com.au/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://starkchain.org/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://ayurvedicpharmacy.co.in/wp-includes/slot-deposit/

https://nkhair.com.au/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://iimagesign.com.my/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://hairbeautylifeco.com/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://www.urbanapparel.online/wp-includes/roulette-online/

https://pangeaflorafauna.com/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://www.omega-store.com/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://www.szamosijudit.hu/wp-content/sbobet/

https://headstonesandmemorial.com/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://xepta-reef.gr/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://monika-boettcher.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/