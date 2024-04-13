Haitian artists Shabba, Dj Tony Mix, Berven globe-trotting for spectacular  performances/ WOYYYY

Overview: From Ohio to Orlando Haïtain artists deliver the colourful rhythms and poetic artistry of Haiti to levels, igniting audiences with their dynamic performances.

EKIP Ventures to Ohio for Debut Efficiency

Contemporary off the heels of their electrifying Makiye Mizè w launch get together in Miami, Ekip Music wastes no time in unveiling their subsequent cease: Columbus, Ohio for June fifteenth!

With a brand new metropolis, a brand new state, and a contemporary venue on the Queens Corridor Beza Heart, Shabba and the band gear as much as showcase their album for the third time within the U.S., following their hit performances in Boston and Miami.

Becoming a member of them on stage are DJ Skyman and Jeffmix who will amplify the dynamic sounds of D-Perfect and Steeve Khé. Get able to groove!

Tony Combine Joins Forces with Davido for Epic North American Tour

DJ Tony Mix will probably be alongside Nigerian sensation Davido for a tour throughout North America this month. Davido, the African powerhouse, is about to overcome three iconic levels together with his newest album “Timeless.”

Kicking off at Madison Square Garden in New York on April seventeenth, the tour will then hit Place Bell in Montreal, Canada simply two days later. Lastly, Davido will deliver down the home on the Addition Monetary Area in Orlando on April twenty fourth..

This tour marks a major second for followers of Haitian DJ Tony Combine, recognized affectionately as “DJ Peyi a.” Tony Combine has earned his stripes and is anticipated to ship stellar performances alongside French sensation Tayc and Jamaican maestro DJ Ding Dong.

This collaboration guarantees sparks fly as Tony Combine is usee to showcasing his signature model that has captivated audiences in Haiti and past.

Younger Haitian Slam Poet Beven will symbolize Haiti at Worldwide Competitions

Younger expertise slammer Beaubrun Youven, aka Beven, will symbolize Haiti at two prestigious slam poetry competitions! The younger wordsmith will showcase his expertise on the eleventh version of the Inter-College World Cup in Gabon, from Could sixteenth to Could twenty fifth and on the third version of the Copa America de Slam in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from June twenty first to June thirtieth.

Expressing his deep pleasure in representing Haiti on the worldwide stage, Beven is set to deliver dwelling victory in each competitions.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to symbolize my nation, particularly within the face of adversity. That is our probability to showcase Haitian tradition to the world,” he stated.

Together with his texts already penned and his spirits excessive, the slammer who’s from the neighborhood of Delmas is concentrated on making the Haitian flag fly excessive on the worldwide scene.

Whereas organizers will cowl lodging, slammers should prepare their very own journey. On the Inter-College Slam World Cup and the Copa America de Slam, Beven will compete towards prime expertise from across the globe. With almost twenty nations competing within the Inter-College World Cup and sixteen nations within the Copa America de Slam, the stage is about for an exhilarating showcase of poetic prowess.

Associated