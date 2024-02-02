Haitian gangster in missionaries kidnapping pleads guilty to arms smuggling

A Haitian gang chief has pleaded responsible to participating within the smuggling of at the least 24 navy grade weapons shipped from Florida to Haiti, and for cash laundering. Joly “Yonyon” Germine of the 400 Mawozo gang, identified for kidnapping 17 Christian missionaries, entered the responsible plea on arms smuggling and cash laundering Jan. 31 in a Washington D.C. federal court docket, in line with the United States Department of Justice.

Germine was the chief of the Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, crew that kidnapped 16 American missionaries and one Canadian in October 2021. He carried out the firearms smuggling operations in partnership with a Pompano Seashore, Fla., lady named Eliande Tunis, stated to be Germine’s girlfriend. She pleaded responsible final month.