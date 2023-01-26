Haitian PM’s home ransacked as police protest latest killing of colleagues

PORT-AU-PRINCE — A number of cities awoke Thursday underneath excessive stress after at the very least six law enforcement officials had been killed in Liancourt by armed bandits the earlier evening. Each uniformed and plainclothes regulation enforcement officers staged protests and stormed the official residence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Amongst different issues, they’re calling for a change in administration.

“Police carry on being murdered whereas nothing is completed by the best authorities authorities to place an finish to it,” mentioned Lionel Lazarre, basic coordinator of the nationwide union of Haitian law enforcement officials ( SYNAPOHA) in an interview with Haitian Occasions. “On January 20, at the very least 4 law enforcement officials misplaced their lives. Six days later, seven others had been murdered and no concrete motion is being taken to stop it from occurring once more.”

Barricades of burning tires, vehicles parked throughout the street, heavy gunfire, police coming and going from place to put on bikes, law enforcement officials supported by the inhabitants mobilized in a number of neighborhoods as a part of their protest motion.

To view the total story, please subscribe to The Haitian Occasions. You may select a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Go.

Once you be part of The Haitian Occasions household, you’ll get limitless digital entry to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you gained’t get wherever else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and delight ourselves on representing you, our diaspora expertise and a holistic view of Haiti that bigger media doesn’t present you.

Be a part of now or renew to get:

— Immediate entry to one-of-kind tales and particular stories

— Native information from our communities (particularly New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians on the high of their fields

— Downloadable lists and sources about Haitian tradition

— Membership merch, perks and particular invites

First-time subscribers additionally obtain a particular welcome present handmade in Haiti by professional artisans! Do it for the tradition and help Black-owned companies.

Should you’re seeing this message however you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be able to log in for speedy entry to this story.

Associated