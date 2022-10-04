Haitian police fire tear gas as thousands protest against government | The Mighty 790 KFGO

By Steven Aristil

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Police in Haiti fired tear fuel on Monday at hundreds of protesters marching within the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, in opposition to Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s authorities and its dealing with of crippling gasoline shortages and hovering costs.

Reuters footage confirmed a person being carried on a stretcher after struggling a leg damage and police firing teargas and weapons into the air to disperse protesters.

A gang blockade of Haiti’s essential gasoline port over a gasoline value enhance Henry introduced final month, and the ensuing shortages have pressured some hospitals, that are powered by diesel turbines, to shut, shut down transport and introduced a lot every day life to a halt.

The protest came about on the day colleges had been meant to re-open after a one-month postponement of the resumption of courses after the summer season break due to the financial disaster.

“If the prime minister solves insecurity and starvation, if he can clear up the gang issues within the nation and handle the disaster, there will likely be no drawback in restarting courses,” a protester who recognized himself as Wilgens informed Reuters.

“If he has no solutions to those questions, he should depart energy and hand it to the suitable particular person.”

One other protester, Marckenson, known as for Henry to step down.

“Ariel doesn’t have the dignity to open the faculties. We’ll open the faculties and Ariel should depart.”

In a press release to the United Nations the week after saying the gasoline value enhance, Henry acknowledged the suitable of individuals to protest over rising costs however condemned the organisers of looting, vandalism and violence.

“Eventually they should reply for his or her crimes earlier than historical past and the regulation,” he mentioned.

The protest got here a day after Haiti’s well being minister mentioned at the least seven folks had died of cholera, indicating extra issues with entry to scrub ingesting water within the poorest nation within the Americas.

An outbreak of the illness killed some 10,000 folks in 2010.

(Reporting by Steven Aristil, Writing by Sarah Morland)