PORT-AU-PRINCE—Haitian Nationwide Police (PNH) officers are already taking measures to work in live performance with the Kenya-led Multinational Safety Assist (MSS) Mission anticipated to deploy in Haiti to fight gang violence, a police spokesperson stated Friday.

“I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Frantz Elbé concerning the arrival of our buddies, he reassures that within the police command all preparations are made to supply our collaboration with the intention to permit the inhabitants to expire of steam ,” stated police spokesperson Gary Desrosiers.

Overview: After the UN Safety Council approves the deployment of a multinational power in Haiti, debate arises across the success of the mission towards gangs whereas individuals categorical their issues concerning the abuses of the newest overseas intervention on this nation.

