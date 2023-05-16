INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Haitians close to this midwestern metropolis flocked there over the weekend for its fifteenth annual celebration of Haitian tradition forward of Haitian Flag Day on Might 18.

Organized by the Haitian Association of Indiana (HAINDY), the daylong occasion Saturday introduced high musical acts Ruthschelle Guillamme, Ok-Dans and Misty Jean – amongst others. Meals and enjoyable galore rounded out the day for midwestern households hungry for a style of Haiti on this burgeoning neighborhood in America’s heartland. Proceeds from the pageant will go in the direction of establishing a fully-staffed, functioning Unity Group Useful resource Heart in Central Indiana.

Uh oh, it appears such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve received you lined. Listed below are just a few methods you may entry this story.

Associated