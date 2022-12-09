Haitians in NYC protest outside the DR Consulate

Organizer Kenny Altidor, Haitian American muralist and artist, from A.Ok Arts on the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Reverend Daniel Ulysse, 63, speaks (with organizer Kenny Altidor from A.Ok Arts) on the protest on the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Ulysse can also be a member of L’A.S.C.H Haiti and Haitian. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Activists, varied Haitians Organizations (A.Ok Artwork, L’A.S.C.H Haiti, Devoted Folks’s Basis for the Improvement of Haiti, and so on) and other people gathered across the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

A protester on the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 on the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

A protester on the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 on the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Activists, varied Haitians Organizations (A.Ok Artwork, L’A.S.C.H Haiti, Devoted Folks’s Basis for the Improvement of Haiti, and so on) and other people gathered across the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

A Haitian protester chants on the demonstration for the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 on the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Activists, varied Haitians Organizations (A.Ok Artwork, L’A.S.C.H Haiti, Devoted Folks’s Basis for the Improvement of Haiti, and so on) and other people gathered across the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Gonald Moncion, Haitian, is the organizer of the protest concerning the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022 on the Dominican Consulate in NYC. Moncion stated they got here “to the Dominican consulate to allow them to (Dominican authorities) know it is unacceptable what they’re doing.” Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

Activists, varied Haitians Organizations (A.Ok Artwork, L’A.S.C.H Haiti, Devoted Folks’s Basis for the Improvement of Haiti, and so on) and other people gathered across the Dominican Consulate in NYC to protest the mass deportation and unfair remedy of Haitian migrants within the Dominican Republic on December 8, 2022. Demetria Osei-Tutu for The Haitian Occasions.

To view the total story, please subscribe to The Haitian Occasions. You possibly can select a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Go.

Whenever you be a part of The Haitian Occasions household, you’ll get limitless digital entry to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you received’t get anyplace else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pleasure ourselves on representing you, our diaspora expertise and a holistic view of Haiti that bigger media doesn’t present you.

Be a part of now or renew to get:

— Instantaneous entry to one-of-kind tales and particular experiences

— Native information from our communities (particularly New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians on the prime of their fields

— Downloadable lists and assets about Haitian tradition

— Membership merch, perks and particular invites

First-time subscribers additionally obtain a particular welcome reward handmade in Haiti by knowledgeable artisans! Do it for the tradition and help Black-owned companies.

For those who’re seeing this message however you’re already a subscriber, you’ll be able to log in for fast entry to this story.

Associated