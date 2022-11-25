Haiti’s Brazil fans turned out in full force for World Cup

Regardless of the continued violence in Port-au-Prince, scores of Brazil followers gathered in numerous spots within the capital to observe their workforce’s opening recreation within the 2022 World Cup towards Serbia on Nov. 24. Supporters went dwelling celebrating after Brazil gained the match 2-0. All footage have been taken at Place Boyer and Rue Panaméricaine, each in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions.

Baz Ti Zanmi, or Mates Crew, adorned Rue Panaméricaine with Brazilian and Argentinian flags to assist create an electrifying ambiance for the 2 groups’ supporters. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Lot of smiles in Place Boyer because the soccer followers watch Brazil defeat Serbia. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Two males holding a ripped white and blue piece of clothes, certainly one of them with a glance of disgust on his face. Brazil’s rivals, Argentina, colours are white and blue. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

A Brazil supporter raises her arms along with her eyes locked to the sport. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Soccer followers attentively watching the sport with smiles and nervous seems on their faces — or with a clean face. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Some supporters didn’t watch the sport on an empty abdomen. Griot was served. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

There was a game-like ambiance at Place Boyer as one supporter confirmed his stomach like he was watching the sport at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

A lady flashes a smile for the digicam. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Though this Brazil fan is bald, he nonetheless managed to return with an iconic coiffure to indicate his help for the five-time World Cup champions. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Two ladies dyed their hair inexperienced to specific their full help for Brazil in the course of the 2022 World Cup. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

A Brazil fan wrapped in his workforce’s flag and sporting his workforce’s durag. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Pressed towards one another, some soccer followers increase their arms within the air at a packed Place Boyer. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

Eyes towards the display screen, cup in mouth, Haitians watch Brazil go towards Serbia within the 2022 World Cup. Photograph by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions

