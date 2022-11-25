Haiti’s Brazil fans turned out in full force for World Cup

Regardless of the continued violence in Port-au-Prince, scores of Brazil followers gathered in numerous spots within the capital to observe their workforce’s opening recreation within the 2022 World Cup towards Serbia on Nov. 24. Supporters went dwelling celebrating after Brazil gained the match 2-0. All footage have been taken at Place Boyer and Rue Panaméricaine, each in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Occasions.
