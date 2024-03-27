Haïti’s National Police to intensify operations, report says

PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Nationwide Police of Haiti (PNH) reported on Tuesday that in operations performed from Feb. 29 to Mar. 26, cops killed 17 suspected criminals, confiscated 17 firearms, and seized a automobile. Amongst these fatally wounded had been the escaped gang chief Ernst “Ti Grèg” Julmé and a beleaguered gang often called Makandal, a member of the Kraze Baryè gang in Pétion-Ville.

The PNH listed 12-gauge shotguns, AK47s, 9mm pistols, and M4 rifles among the many seized weapons. These operations had been in response to assaults on private and non-private establishments by the “Viv Ansanm” gangs coalition led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier.