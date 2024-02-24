Haley’s Loss to Trump in South Carolina Fuels More Doubts About Her Viability

Learn 5 takeaways from Donald Trump’s large win over Nikki Haley in South Carolina.

Former President Donald J. Trump simply defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina’s Republican major on Saturday, delivering a crushing blow in her house state and casting grave doubt on her long-term viability.

Mr. Trump’s victory, referred to as by The Related Press, was broadly anticipated, and gives contemporary fodder for his rivalry that the race is successfully over. Ms. Haley pledged to proceed her marketing campaign, however the former president has swept the early states and is barreling towards the nomination whilst a majority of delegates have but to be awarded.

“This was a bit of earlier than we anticipated,” he stated in Columbia, S.C., minutes after the race was referred to as, including that he had “by no means seen the Republican Celebration so unified as it’s proper now.”

All through his victory speech, Mr. Trump made it clear that he was keen to show his consideration to the final election, at one level telling the gang: “I simply want we may do it faster. 9 months is a very long time.”