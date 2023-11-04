Hamburg Airport Closed as Driver on Tarmac Remains in Standoff With Police

All flights out and in of the Hamburg Airport in Germany had been canceled till additional discover because the authorities responded Saturday night time to an armed man who drove his automobile onto the tarmac and parked close to a airplane.
The person fired at the very least one shot into the air, Sandra Levgrün, a spokeswoman for the Hamburg Police Division, mentioned in an interview posted on social media. She mentioned that no accidents had been reported.
A couple of hours into the standoff, a police spokesman, Thilo Marxsen, mentioned officers on the bottom had been searching for a Turkish translator to speak with the person. The police had earlier mentioned he was accompanied by a baby passenger and that they believed the state of affairs involved a “custody dispute.”
Two small fires had been noticed on the tarmac early on, however the authorities had been nonetheless making an attempt to find out in the event that they had been set by the person.
Passengers aboard the airplane close to the automobile and different planes had been evacuated and brought to a close-by lodge, the police mentioned.
Video posted on social media confirmed closely armed officers escorting a bunch of passengers throughout the tarmac to a bus.
The lady who posted the video, Alina Tuider, 32, mentioned her flight house to Vienna was getting ready for takeoff simply after 8 p.m. when the airplane got here to a halt.
“We noticed armed police working throughout the sector subsequent to our airplane,” Ms. Tuider mentioned in a telephone interview, including that her flight had by then been grounded for about an hour. “So we knew there was one thing happening.”
At one level, she thought she heard a gunshot earlier than later studying concerning the armed driver from the information on her telephone.
Round midnight native time, police evacuated her airplane and she or he was later taken to a lodge.
A spokeswoman for the airport, Katja Bromm, mentioned in an electronic mail that the police responded to the airport at 8:24 p.m. native time, prompting it to halt takeoffs and landings.
Twenty-seven flights had been then canceled, she added, affecting roughly 3,200 passengers.
Simply earlier than 3 a.m. native time, the police said in an update that the airport remained closed because the standoff dragged on into its seventh hour.
Airport officials said morning flights had been canceled.