Hamburg Airport Closed as Driver on Tarmac Remains in Standoff With Police

All flights out and in of the Hamburg Airport in Germany had been canceled till additional discover because the authorities responded Saturday night time to an armed man who drove his automobile onto the tarmac and parked close to a airplane.

The person fired at the very least one shot into the air, Sandra Levgrün, a spokeswoman for the Hamburg Police Division, mentioned in an interview posted on social media. She mentioned that no accidents had been reported.

A couple of hours into the standoff, a police spokesman, Thilo Marxsen, mentioned officers on the bottom had been searching for a Turkish translator to speak with the person. The police had earlier mentioned he was accompanied by a baby passenger and that they believed the state of affairs involved a “custody dispute.”

Two small fires had been noticed on the tarmac early on, however the authorities had been nonetheless making an attempt to find out in the event that they had been set by the person.