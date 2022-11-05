Harris County Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after burglary victim’s laptop was found in his home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable is underneath investigation after a housebreaking sufferer’s MacBook Professional ended up in his residence. Deputy Celso Castillo remains to be on the power, however he’s not doing avenue patrol, in response to Constable Ted Heap’s workplace.

The saga started Oct. 28. Nathan Kilcourse, pulled into his Westbury residence from work at about 2 a.m. and went to sleep. When he opened his truck later that morning, his coronary heart sank.

“As quickly as I opened my door I noticed the middle console, and I knew what occurred. I regarded in my backseat, and I knew my backpack was gone,” Kilcourse mentioned.

Kilcourse recalled that his MacBook Professional was within the backpack. Immediately, he known as Constables and made a report.

The deputy who took the report informed him that a number of neighbors had their automobiles damaged into as effectively. As well as, he was informed that one other deputy had stopped some suspicious youngsters early that morning, however no objects had been discovered.

Kilcourse then turned on the “Discover My iPhone” app, hoping his laptop computer would ping it. Shockingly, that night time, whereas he was nonetheless at work, it labored.

“At about 9:30 p.m. and I get a bodily tackle of my MacBook, I bought tremendous excited and was like, ‘Sure, I’ll confront this man and get my MacBook again,'” he mentioned.

On Oct. 29, Kilcourse adopted the ping from his Westbury neighborhood all the way in which to Katy, and was shocked at what he found.

There was a Precinct 5 patrol automotive parked out entrance of the house the place his laptop computer had pinged. Kilcourse knocked on the door and Deputy Castillo answered.

He confirmed to Kilcourse that he investigated the automotive break-ins, however did not have Kilcourse’s laptop computer.

“He says he interviewed two teenagers, however he did not have my MacBook,” Kilcourse recalled. “I inform him like, ‘My MacBook says it is right here and also you’re telling me it isn’t.’ And he says once more, ‘I do not know the place your effing MacBook is at, however it’s not right here.'”

Kilcourse says Deputy Castillo at one level invited him to “go searching” in his residence and opened the again door of his patrol automotive to point out no laptop computer. Feeling uncomfortable, Kilcourse left, and known as Precinct 5 supervisors.

A short while later, he says Castillo known as him, claiming that he did an intensive search and located the laptop computer within the trunk of his patrol automotive. The laptop computer was later returned to Kilcourse by a supervisor.

Precinct 5 says Castillo informed supervisors he forgot to catalogue and switch within the laptop computer on the finish of his shift. Nevertheless, he says that rationalization simply does not match his MacBook’s location historical past.

“At 9:30 at night time you must flip it on for it to ping, you must know the place it is at,” Kilcourse mentioned.

