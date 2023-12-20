Harvard Finds More Instances of ‘Duplicative Language’ in Claudine Gay’s Work

Harvard College, within the face of mounting questions over attainable plagiarism within the scholarly work of its president, Claudine Homosexual, stated on Wednesday that it had discovered two extra cases of her failing to correctly credit score different students.

The information was an embarrassing improvement for the college, which has sought to quell tumult over Dr. Homosexual’s management in current weeks.

The brand new points had been present in Dr. Homosexual’s 1997 doctoral dissertation, wherein Harvard stated it had discovered two examples of “duplicative language with out acceptable attribution.” Final week, Harvard stated that an earlier evaluation had discovered two printed articles that wanted extra citations, and that Dr. Homosexual would request corrections.

“President Homosexual will replace her dissertation correcting these cases of insufficient quotation,” the college stated on Wednesday.