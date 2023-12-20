Harvard Finds More Instances of ‘Duplicative Language’ in Claudine Gay’s Work

Harvard College, within the face of mounting questions over attainable plagiarism within the scholarly work of its president, Claudine Homosexual, stated on Wednesday that it had discovered two extra cases of her failing to correctly credit score different students.
The information was an embarrassing improvement for the college, which has sought to quell tumult over Dr. Homosexual’s management in current weeks.
The brand new points had been present in Dr. Homosexual’s 1997 doctoral dissertation, wherein Harvard stated it had discovered two examples of “duplicative language with out acceptable attribution.” Final week, Harvard stated that an earlier evaluation had discovered two printed articles that wanted extra citations, and that Dr. Homosexual would request corrections.
“President Homosexual will replace her dissertation correcting these cases of insufficient quotation,” the college stated on Wednesday.
Greater than every week in the past, Dr. Homosexual appeared to outlive considerations about her response to the Oct. 7 assault on Israel and fees of antisemitism on campus, solely to be confronted with criticism of her scholarship.
Wednesday’s information raises questions in regards to the course of by which the Harvard board, often called the company, has dealt with plagiarism allegations towards Dr. Homosexual, and whether or not they have been overly lenient along with her.
This can be a growing story. Examine again for updates.