Harvard’s next president will be Haitian American Claudine Gay 

Claudine Homosexual will change into the primary Black and second lady president of Harvard College on July 1, 2023, the establishment introduced Dec. 15. The daughter of Haitian immigrants is thought for her management and scholarly writings on democracy and political participation.

“As a lady of shade, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence on this position affirms somebody’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that may be a nice honor,” Homosexual mentioned in a video launched to the general public after her election to the place.

“And for individuals who are past our gates, if this prompts them to look anew at Harvard — to think about new prospects for themselves and their futures, then my appointment can have that means for me that goes past phrases,” Homosexual mentioned.

Overview: Harvard College has appointed Claudine Homosexual as president of the the world-renowned establishment. She is a pacesetter, a scholar and the daughter of Haitian immigrants.

