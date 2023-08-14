Hawaiian Electric Draws Scrutiny in Search for What Sparked Maui Wildfire

Within the hunt to find out what precipitated the fireplace that consumed Lahaina, the main focus has more and more turned to Hawaii’s largest energy utility — and whether or not the corporate did sufficient to forestall a wildfire within the excessive winds that swept over Maui final week.

Attorneys for Lahaina residents suing the utility, Hawaiian Electrical, contend that its energy gear was not sturdy sufficient to resist sturdy winds, and that the corporate ought to have shut down energy earlier than the winds got here. Wildfire consultants who’ve studied the catastrophic fires in California over the previous 20 years additionally see shortcomings in Hawaiian Electrical’s actions.

Practically every week after the wildfire tore by means of the island city of Lahaina, state and native officers haven’t decided a trigger for the blaze that killed not less than 96 individuals. However the explosive circumstances had been just like these elsewhere within the nation the place wildfires had been sparked by electrical gear: dry brush, excessive winds and getting older infrastructure.

Many wildfires in the US happen when poles owned by utilities or different buildings carrying energy traces are blown down, or when branches or different objects land on energy traces and trigger them to provide high-energy flashes of electrical energy that may begin fires. That’s the reason utilities in California and different states have at instances shut down energy in recent times earlier than sturdy winds arrive.