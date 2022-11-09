‘Healing the world,’ a group of Israeli students stay with local seniors while they give back to Milwaukee community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Youngsters from Israel are in Milwaukee this week. It is a part of their purpose to assist folks all all over the world.

Ovation Communities, a neighborhood senior dwelling dwelling, is internet hosting the teenagers.

“The concept is to construct bridges between Israel and the US, between their Jewish neighborhood and our Jewish neighborhood,” mentioned Tanya Mazor-Posner, the vice chairman of improvement at Ovation Communities.

Over the subsequent week the scholars will make varied stops throughout Milwaukee to assist nevertheless they will.

“We name it ‘Tikkun Olam,’ which implies therapeutic the world,” mentioned David Bitan, the scholar’s staff chief.

With lower than 24 hours underneath their belt in Milwaukee, the scholars have been already at Despenza de la Paz Meals Pantry on Milwaukee’s south facet.

They helped with the pantry’s neighborhood backyard, hydroponics farm and arranged diapers that have been stacked in closets.

“So, we’ll unpack it and after this, we’re going to place the diapers in,” mentioned one pupil as he unboxed giant bins.

When the scholars aren’t volunteering with neighborhood organizations, they will be spending time over the subsequent week constructing connections with the seniors at Ovation Communities.