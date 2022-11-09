Home » ‘Healing the world,’ a group of Israeli students stay with local seniors while they give back to Milwaukee community
US News

‘Healing the world,’ a group of Israeli students stay with local seniors while they give back to Milwaukee community

by admin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Youngsters from Israel are in Milwaukee this week. It is a part of their purpose to assist folks all all over the world. 

Ovation Communities, a neighborhood senior dwelling dwelling, is internet hosting the teenagers. 

“The concept is to construct bridges between Israel and the US, between their Jewish neighborhood and our Jewish neighborhood,” mentioned Tanya Mazor-Posner, the vice chairman of improvement at Ovation Communities. 

Over the subsequent week the scholars will make varied stops throughout Milwaukee to assist nevertheless they will. 

“We name it ‘Tikkun Olam,’ which implies therapeutic the world,” mentioned David Bitan, the scholar’s staff chief.

With lower than 24 hours underneath their belt in Milwaukee, the scholars have been already at Despenza de la Paz Meals Pantry on Milwaukee’s south facet.

They helped with the pantry’s neighborhood backyard, hydroponics farm and arranged diapers that have been stacked in closets. 

“So, we’ll unpack it and after this, we’re going to place the diapers in,” mentioned one pupil as he unboxed giant bins.

When the scholars aren’t volunteering with neighborhood organizations, they will be spending time over the subsequent week constructing connections with the seniors at Ovation Communities. 



Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Titletown in Green Bay, Where Packer Fans Come...

Harris County Precinct 5 deputy under investigation after...

Can Bill Richardson Free Brittney Griner and Paul...

Boy’s wheelchair costume wins with NHL players, fans

U.S. Releases Guantánamo’s Oldest Prisoner

Flu and RSV on the rise, closes at...

Climate Pledges Are Falling Short, and a Chaotic...

In Tim Ryan’s Ohio Senate Race, the D...

Michigan family of 4 missing after father calls...

In Los Angeles, Politics Are More Complex Than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - Radio Mega, LLC. - All Right Reserved. Site/Apps Managed by 1804Web

https://serignesalioumbacke.com/slot-gacor/

https://vrcstoke.co.uk/link-slot-gacor/

https://simplygroup.it/slot-gacor/

https://pavimentoencarreteras.com/slot-gacor/

https://www.casadanihotel.com/slot-gacor/

https://www.distribuidorapromax.com/slot-gacor/

https://bagliography.com/slot-gacor/

https://hundopi.se/slot-gacor/

https://numb-z.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor-gampang-menang/

https://villa-mette.com/slot-gacor/

https://hushmedspa.com/slot-gacor/

https://advantageequestrian.com/slot-online-terpercaya/

https://www.chesapeakemarineinst.com/slot-online-terpercaya/

https://flagspin.com/slot-gacor-terpercaya/

https://biomedanas.com/slot-gacor/

https://simplygroup.it/slot-gacor/

https://eksukoon.com/slot-gacor/

https://decoroombg.com/slot-gacor/

https://commongroundva.com/slot-gacor/

https://aiplgurugram.com/nowyouseeme/

https://edacco.org/connect-ed/

https://www.picoupons.com/shopko-coupons/

https://www.decolanet.com.br/slot-gacor/

https://ayam24.com/slot-online-gacor/

https://www.cad2parts.com/slot-gacor/

https://roynalrainline.com/slot-online/

https://thekingzcart.com/slot-gacor/

https://freefireimagem.com/slot-online-gacor/

https://vicdigital.it/slot-gacor/

https://millersoils.nl/slot-online-gacor/

https://www.radiomega.net/slot-online/

https://www.lynseyjadams.com/profile/slot-terbaik/profile