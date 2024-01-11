Heiress Seeks 50 Austrians to Give Away $27 Million

Within the coming days, about 10,000 Austrians will discover an invite of their mailboxes from an heiress asking for his or her assist spending 25 million euros, or about $27.4 million, of her inheritance.

It’s not a rip-off or a intelligent advertising and marketing gambit. Reasonably, the heiress, Marlene Engelhorn, stated it was an try and problem a system that has allowed her to build up tens of millions of euros within the first place.

Ms. Engelhorn, 31, grew up in Vienna and for years has been campaigning for tax insurance policies that may redistribute inherited wealth and handle structural financial inequality.

With out these tax legal guidelines in place, she is popping to the general public to determine how her cash needs to be spent.