Henry Kamm, Pulitzer-Winning New York Times Journalist, Dies at 98

Henry Kamm, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning overseas correspondent for The New York Occasions who lined Chilly Conflict diplomacy in Europe and the Soviet Union, famine in Africa, and wars and genocide in Southeast Asia, died on Sunday in Paris. He was 98.

Mr. Kamm’s son Thomas confirmed the dying, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

From the continent he had fled at 15 to flee Nazi persecution throughout World Conflict II, to the battlefields and killing fields of what was then referred to as Indochina, Mr. Kamm was the consummate star of The Occasions’s overseas employees: a quick, correct, trendy author, fluent in 5 languages, with world contacts and reportorial instincts that discovered human dramas and historic views within the day’s information.

His early displacement deeply influenced his 47-year profession with The Occasions, Thomas Kamm, a former Wall Avenue Journal correspondent, mentioned in an e mail in 2017. It “explains the curiosity he all the time confirmed all through his journalistic profession for refugees, dissidents, these and not using a voice and the downtrodden,” he mentioned.

Henry Kamm gained the 1978 Pulitzer Prize in worldwide reporting for articles on the plight of refugees from Southeast Asia who fled their war-torn homelands in 1977 and braved the South China Sea. Many sailed for months in small, unsafe fishing boats, struggling horrendous privations, solely to seek out themselves undesirable on any shore.