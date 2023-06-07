here Haiti – Gold Cup 2023 : Friendly match confirmed Haiti vs Inter de Miami

right here Haiti – Gold Cup 2023 : Pleasant match confirmed Haiti vs Inter de Miami

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., as a part of its preparation for the seventeenth version of the Gold Cup of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), the nationwide collection of Grenadiers will play a pleasant match behind closed doorways on one of many ancillary fields, of David Beckham’s Drive Pink Stadium.

Gabriel Calderon Pellegrino, the interim coach https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-39439-haiti-football-new-national-coach-ai-for-the-grenadiers.html , who chosen a gaggle of 28 gamers for the camp two-week coaching https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-39687-haiti-gold-cup-2023-list-of-grenadiers-selected-for-the-preparation-camp.html , will likely be on place in Florida from June 6 along with his workforce to welcome the grenadiers who will arrive in small teams…

Observe that among the many pre-convened “the captain and goalkeeper of the workforce, Johny Placide, won’t be able to answer the primary a part of the preparation, since he’s recovering from a bodily glitch. His arrival will rely on the evolution of his state of affairs.

