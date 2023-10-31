Highland Fire in California Forces Thousands To Evacuate

A quick-moving fireplace within the small city of Aguanga in Southern California pressured the evacuation of 1000’s of individuals and had burned greater than 2,200 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, in response to the Riverside County Fireplace Division.

The hearth erupted at about 12:45 p.m. on Monday in dry, bushy hills, and evacuation orders affected virtually 4,000 folks and 1,139 houses, stated Jeff LaRusso, a spokesman for the hearth division. The reason for the blaze was below investigation.

One other 500 houses had been below evacuation warnings on Tuesday, Mr. LaRusso added, the step earlier than an evacuation order, that means that residents ought to think about leaving.