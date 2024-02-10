Hope rises as new cup kicks-off in Haiti’s northern city

CAP-HAITIEN — The primary version of the Coupe de l’Innovation kicked off on Feb. 3, bringing pleasure to many gamers who have been looking forward to video games since skilled matches have been scarce as a result of the Haitian League got here to a halt in 2021.

“After I hear about these cups, it all the time cheers me up,” Soccer Inter Membership Affiliation (FICA) ahead Stanley Joseph mentioned. “That’s one of many the explanation why I got here to Cap-Haitien as an alternative of taking part in for Violette [a Port-au-Prince-based club].”