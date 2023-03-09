Hospitals becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for kids in DCS custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kids in state custody are spending months in Tennessee hospitals as a result of the Division of Kids’s Companies has no place else to place them.

The youngsters have been medically cleared however tie up hospital beds that might be utilized by others, particularly throughout occasions of heightened demand.

One youngster spent greater than 9 months — 276 days — residing at a youngsters’s hospital after he ought to have been launched.

Some hospital officers inform NewsChannel 5 Investigates they’re turning into a dumping floor for youths DCS can’t place.

The Kids’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee (CHAT), which represents youngsters’s hospitals statewide, stated in a press release the youngsters “account for a lot of a whole lot of extra days wherein hospital care just isn’t wanted.”

TennCare covers the price of hospital care for youngsters in DCS custody however wouldn’t disclose how a lot taxpayers are spending on the prolonged stays.

The Division of Kids’s Companies stated these youngsters are exhausting to put in foster care, and since they’re medically fragile, they can not keep in DCS workplace buildings like another youngsters have been doing.

It typically begins in a pediatric emergency room.

A DCS caseworker takes a toddler to the hospital with a real medical drawback.

Often the youngsters have simply been faraway from an abusive or neglectful house.

However as soon as the hospital says the kid can depart, DCS says they don’t have any place for the kid to go.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, was disturbed by the small print we confirmed her.

“Our state is failing. I feel we have failed these youngsters and we have fairly frankly failed DCS,” Campbell stated.

Examples embody a 10-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy who stayed for 103 days on the East Tennessee Kids’s Hospital in Knoxville.

DCS couldn’t discover a placement for the kid after his mom died of COVID and his father couldn’t look after him.

One other 10-year-old with extreme autism was housed for 51 days in the identical hospital.

He was ultimately despatched to a facility out of state as a result of DCS didn’t have a spot for him.

And an insulin-dependent diabetic stayed for days as a result of hospital notes reveal “DCS wouldn’t take (the kid) to workplace because of insulin photographs required.”

“To decide on between workplace flooring and hospitals just isn’t an inexpensive alternative,” Sen. Campbell stated.

DCS left a toddler with a psychological well being prognosis at Vanderbilt Kids’s Hospital for 270 days.

The kid occupied a room from Might of 2021 by means of February of 2022.

The company left one other youngster at a hospital in Johnson Metropolis for 243 days, lengthy after the kid ought to have been launched.

DCS Commissioner Margie Quin, who took over the company in September, advised Gov. Invoice Lee, R-Tennessee, throughout finances hearings the company has been getting calls from hospitals involved about youngsters staying long-term.

“These are youth which are extraordinarily troublesome to put,” Quin stated.

“They’re staying 100 days in hospitals, and they don’t seem to be acutely sick, however they can not keep in an workplace, and they don’t seem to be applicable in transitional houses,” Quin advised the Governor.

DCS has a scarcity of foster care houses and because of this has been pressured to have some youngsters sleep in workplace buildings.

A DCS legal professional stated “youngsters in wheelchairs may also be exhausting to put. The toughest conditions are these with each medical and behavioral/psychological well being wants.”

Commissioner Quin requested greater than $8.7 million to fund “Evaluation Therapy Properties” that might be positioned throughout the state and would hold among the medically hard-to-place youngsters.

“They really want specialised care, and we simply do not have programming for them,” Commissioner Quin stated within the finances listening to.

Sen. Campbell cannot imagine the state is usually selecting between workplace flooring and hospital rooms.

“Let’s be accountable and provides the cash to DCS that we have to care for youngsters,” Campbell stated.

“Our state has more cash proper now than we have had in many years, in reserves, and there’s completely no purpose why we won’t ensure that we’re caring for our most weak,” Campbell stated.

Lee signaled within the finances listening to that he was prepared to fund requests from DCS for more cash.

However even when the finances request is authorised, it’s months away from serving to — elevating questions on what might be achieved now.

“These are points we should always completely be capable to cope with within the Division of Kids’s Companies with out sending youngsters to the hospital,” Senator Campbell stated.

Right here is the complete assertion from the Kids’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee (CHAT):

“Kids’s hospitals function the protection web for the bodily and psychological well being and well-being of kids and adolescents. For a few decade, youngsters’s hospitals, in TN and nationally, have seen a big enhance within the variety of youth presenting with a main psychological well being prognosis, due to the dearth of available providers and a fragmented supply system for these providers.

One other group of kids discovering themselves admitted to the youngsters’s hospitals in our state are these in DCS custody. These youth are sometimes dropped at pediatric emergency rooms due to a real medical or behavioral want. Nonetheless, when they’re prepared for discharge, DCS groups are challenged with discovering applicable placement choices, thereby delaying discharge. Whereas these youngsters stay in hospitals, it ties up sources that might be utilized by different youngsters. Lengths of hospital stays throughout the state vary from a number of days to months, with one youngsters’s hospital reporting the longest keep of 276 days.

Collectively, these sufferers account for a lot of a whole lot of extra days wherein hospital care just isn’t wanted. DCS ceaselessly cites restricted to no placement choices and struggles with inadequate sources to adequately employees and assist these youngsters of their care. New DCS Commissioner, Margie Quin, just lately acknowledged the problem of lengthy hospital stays for some youngsters and has outlined a plan to deal with this and different points DCS faces by means of necessary measures corresponding to extra funding and elevated coaching and elevated assist for case employees.

Mary Nell Bryan, President of the Kids’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee, stated, “The Kids’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee appreciates that the staff of the Division of Kids’s Companies work exhausting to handle challenges to find foster houses for youngsters who’re medically fragile or coping with continual medical circumstances, corresponding to diabetes.. There are typically not sufficient applicable locations for such transfers to occur shortly. We respect that Commissioner Quin has requested extra funding and outlined a plan that features elevated coaching and elevated assist for case employees. The work of DCS case employees and different DCS staffers is vitally necessary. As may also be stated about those that work in hospitals, whereas this work can current challenges, it is usually extraordinarily rewarding. We urge households to contemplate fostering youngsters who’re medically fragile or who’re coping with a continual situation corresponding to diabetes.”