House Republicans to Broaden Higher Education Inquiry Beyond Antisemitism

When Consultant Virginia Foxx, Republican of North Carolina and the chairwoman of the Schooling and Workforce Committee, organized a listening to about antisemitism on school campuses, she stated, her objective was to not power the nation’s prime college presidents out of their jobs.

However after the presidents of Harvard College and the College of Pennsylvania gave evasive solutions about whether or not requires the genocide of Jews violated their faculties’ codes of conduct, prompting a nationwide uproar that led to their resignations, Ms. Foxx and different Home Republicans determined to grab the political second they helped create.

Home Republicans are actually embarking on an aggressive and expansive investigation into establishments of upper training in America, focusing on the educational elites they’ve lengthy considered as avatars of cultural decay — all within the title of combating antisemitism.

“We would like college students to really feel protected on their campuses, that’s our No. 1 difficulty, and Jewish college students haven’t felt protected,” Ms. Foxx stated in an interview on Friday. She stated she needed to broaden the inquiry to incorporate a deep dive into what she has described as a “hostile takeover” of upper training by partisan directors and political activists.