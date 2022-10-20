How Xi has changed China

When Chinese language chief Xi Jinping got here to energy in 2012, he unveiled a sweeping imaginative and prescient for the “nice rejuvenation” of the nation — a “dream” that will make China highly effective and affluent.

Ten years later, Xi has remodeled China. He has consolidated the nation as a power on the world stage, with an expansive financial footprint, a modernizing navy and rising technological prowess.

However China has additionally grow to be an more and more restrictive place for its residents, with swift suppression of dissent, pervasive surveillance and mounting social controls, which have solely grown extra pronounced beneath Xi’s pricey and isolating zero-Covid coverage.

With the Chinese language Communist Social gathering within the midst of its five-yearly management reshuffle, CNN appears again at a decade of dramatic change for China that has set the stage for the nation’s subsequent chapter, as Xi — its strongest chief in many years — steps into an anticipated norm-breaking third time period.