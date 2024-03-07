Hundreds Are Feared Seized in Nigeria, as Kidnapping Epidemic Worsens

Components of Nigeria, a West African nation that’s the most populous on the continent, are suffering from crime and violence, and the 15-year-old Boko Haram insurgency within the north continues. Boko Haram’s abduction of 276 schoolgirls from their dormitory within the city of Chibok 10 years in the past, which set off worldwide outrage, continues to be an open wound; 98 of the victims are nonetheless lacking, according to Amnesty Worldwide.

Greater than 3,600 individuals had been reported kidnapped in Nigeria final 12 months — the best quantity in 5 years, in response to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, although the true quantity is probably going a lot increased as many episodes go unreported.

The small print of the 2 most up-to-date mass abductions stay extraordinarily murky.

The primary occurred within the state of Borno, which has been on the coronary heart of the Boko Haram insurgency. Throughout the northeast, greater than two million individuals have left behind their properties and livelihoods to hunt refuge in camps in garrison cities, the place they wrestle to scratch out a meager residing. The cities are defended by the Nigerian navy and surrounded by trenches, past which jihadist teams function.

The individuals kidnapped in Borno — a lot of them girls and youngsters — ventured out from one such city, Ngala, close to the border with Cameroon, in the hunt for firewood to promote, in response to Mohamed Malick Fall, the United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria. He stated they had been seized by members of an armed group, who launched just a few older girls and a few youngsters underneath the age of 10.

“The precise variety of individuals kidnapped stays unknown however is estimated at over 200 individuals,” he stated in a statement.