‘I Have a Dream,’ Yesterday and Today

King on justice

However we refuse to consider that the financial institution of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to consider that there are inadequate funds within the nice vaults of alternative of this nation. And so we’ve come to money this verify, a verify that can give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the safety of justice.

Grady Smith, retiree, Atlanta

“I got here right here as we speak as a result of I’ve been a civil rights employee. And we’re right here with lots of civil rights staff and leaders, as a result of we had supported the hassle that Martin Luther King put forth years in the past about voting rights, equality. We’re nonetheless not there. That’s why I’m right here.”

King on urgency

“Now’s the time to make actual the guarantees of democracy. Now’s the time to rise from the darkish and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice. Now’s the time to raise our nation from the quicksands of racial injustice to the stable rock of brotherhood. Now’s the time to make justice a actuality for all of God’s kids.”

Nancy Hoover, pediatric nurse practitioner, Damascus, Md.

“I used to be a freshman in highschool in New York after I heard the speech. I wasn’t right here, which might have been phenomenal. However now I’m. And I really feel there’s not been sufficient progress. It’s like, ‘Come on world, let’s get going. What are we ready for?’”

King on his dream

“That is our hope. That is the religion that I’m going again to the South with. With this religion, we will hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. With this religion we will rework the jangling discords of our nation into a fantastic symphony of brotherhood. With this religion we will work collectively, to hope collectively, to wrestle collectively, to go to jail collectively, to face up for freedom collectively, figuring out that we’ll be free in the future.”