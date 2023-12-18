Iceland Volcano Erupts Near Grindavik After Weeks of Earthquakes

REYKJAVIK — A volcano in southwestern Iceland, the nation’s most populated area, started erupting Monday with lava fountains reaching excessive within the air and the glow lighting up the sky miles away within the heart of the capital, Reykjavik.

The situation of the fissure, which is a few 2.5 miles lengthy and rising shortly, isn’t removed from the Svartsengi Energy Plant and the city of Grindavík, which was evacuated final month due to heightened seismic exercise, resulting in considerations than an eruption was possible.

Within the preliminary evaluation Monday night time, volcanologists had mentioned that the eruption had occurred in one of many worst attainable places, posing a major and fast risk to each the evacuated city and the geothermal energy plant.

However after volcanologists had an opportunity to fly over the location of the eruption within the Reykjanes Peninsula, the fast scenario didn’t seem as dire as initially feared, although the dimensions of the eruption was bigger than anticipated and the route of the lava’s move nonetheless unpredictable.