iciHaiti – FLASH : Public transport prohibited in the Portail Léogâne / Bizonton perimeter

iciHaiti – FLASH : Public transport prohibited within the Portail Léogâne / Bizonton perimeter

After pressing session with the assorted public transport authorities. The leaders of the Haitian Land Transport Sector (STTH) and people of the Affiliation of House owners and Drivers of Haiti (APCH), think about it pressing to take applicable choices for the safety of the lives and property of street customers.

“Contemplating :

– The excessive variety of public transport autos hijacked and saved by the abductors for a number of months;



– Kidnapping instances spectacular made with public transport autos;



– Transport of arms and ammunition in public transport autos;



– Drivers and passengers victims of bullets misplaced within the boarding stations at Portail Léogâne just lately.

It’s prohibited for all public transport autos to cross the perimeter of Portail Léogâne in Bizonton and from Bizoton to Portail Léogâne from Monday 15 Could 2023 till official authorization from the Nationwide Police of Haiti (PNH) by the press, making certain the protection of lives and property of street customers in Martissant, Blvd Harry Truman and surrounding areas.

Nevertheless, public transport will quickly proceed its service from Bizoton to Grand’Anse through the South-East, the Nippes and the Nice South.”

IH/ iciHaiti